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Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, emphasized on his Facebook profile that the Revolution is synonymous with sovereignty and represents a beacon that illuminates and warns.

Morales Ojeda stressed that the Revolution is not a stage, but the very essence of sovereignty won with the soul and steel of dignity, and that any attempt to break it from within or curtail it from without constitutes a step backward to the times of colonial dependency.

The leader recalled that the end of neocolonial rule was a historical necessity written in the blood shed by the Mambises and by generations who proclaimed “Homeland or Death” without hesitation, which is why every attempt at destabilization is an insult to the memory of those who bequeathed freedom.

“Our history is not an academic ornament, but a beacon that illuminates the path and warns us of the abyss,” Morales Ojeda declared, emphasizing the importance of studying the past to understand the value of unity and solidarity in the face of those who seek to see the country fragmented and subjugated.

In another message posted on the same social network, the Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Party noted that the nation experienced another difficult week under the energy blockade imposed by imperialism, reflected in two power outages and fuel shortages for the power plants.

Morales Ojeda specified that all contingency protocols were activated to prioritize the restoration of service, especially in the country’s vital centers, and acknowledged the dedication of electrical workers in the face of adversity.

“Faced with adversity, the dedication of our electrical workers is immense. Our sincerest tribute to their efforts. We trust in them and in the people to overcome this very complex moment,” he declared.

The party leader reiterated that the Revolution is sovereignty and that the people’s resilience guarantees historical continuity in the face of current challenges.