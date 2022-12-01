Havana, Cuba.- Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Wednesday reiterated Cuba’s will to sustain the existing ties of friendship and cooperation between his country and the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero visited the Bahamas in August within the franework of the 1st Regional Meeting of Heads of Government of the Caribbean, and […]

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero visited the Bahamas in August within the franework of the 1st Regional Meeting of Heads of Government of the Caribbean, and agreed with Bahamian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation, Chester Cooper on the relevance of expanding bilateral cooperation.

On that occasion, both parties ratified the unity between both countries and the excellent state of their relations.

The Bahamas has voted year after year at the United Nations General Assembly in favor of the lifting of the blockade imposed on Cuba by the Government of the United States.