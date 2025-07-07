Share

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.- After arriving early Sunday morning in Rio de Janeiro to attend the Seventeenth BRICS Summit, President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez held a meeting with the Governor of the municipality of Marica, Washington Quaquá, a great friend of our country, as the Head of State stated, who has built bridges of love through medicine.

Díaz-Canel highlighted the passion with which the Governor of this Rio de Janeiro municipality has defended our country over the years, providing selfless medical care from doctors trained on our island to help sick people.

In a friendly atmosphere, the Cuban president expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and welcomed the opportunity to continue expanding cooperative relations in various areas, including biotechnology and vaccines, but also in projects associated with culture, sports, and the promotion of human values.

The governor of the Brazilian municipality of Marica described our country as “an inspiration, not only as a nation, but also for its Revolution.” “Standing alongside the Revolution is a philosophy we have followed and practiced,” commented the friend of Cuba.

In the state of Marica, there is a hospital named after Ernesto Che Guevara that promotes free care. Recently, a Cuban delegation visited the hospital, where they identified opportunities for cooperation in health areas, especially in the treatment of diabetes.

Cuba’s president was accompanied at the meeting by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, along with Emilio Lozada, Head of the International Relations Department of the Party Central Committee.