Havana, Cuba.- The president of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba, Esteban Lazo, ratified today the friendship with the people of Angola and the commitment to strengthen inter-parliamentary relations.

The also head of the Council of State of the Caribbean nation participated in the opening of the fourth extraordinary plenary meeting of the second legislative session of the current term of the Angolan Parliament, where he was received with a round of applause and a standing salute from the deputies.

The head of the Assembly, Carolina Cerqueira, expressed satisfaction for the visit and for the actions that will result from it to strengthen the links between both Legislatures, for which she asked for the greatest cooperation of all.

Lazo, who is visiting Angola for the first time as president of the Parliament, expressed in the book of honor the willingness to strengthen the relations of friendship, cooperation and affection.

“In doing so, we are consolidating historical ties between our peoples, founded on the common struggle and bloodshed to defend the independence of this country,” he wrote.

He added that both sides should be continuers of the legacy of deep friendship and fighting resolve of the first Angolan president, Agostinho Neto, and the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

“There is great potential for strengthening inter-parliamentary relations, with a view to strengthening our bilateral relations,” he said and conveyed a warm, supportive and fraternal greeting to the Angolan people and the deputies.

The president of the Cuban Legislative arrived the day before in Luanda and on his first day talked with his counterpart, Carolina Cerqueira, about possible actions to deepen the working relations between the two bodies.

During the dialogue, Lazo expressed the Cuban side’s commitment to strengthen the current link, as well as to promote the exchange of experiences.