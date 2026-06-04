Share

Against the threat of military aggression against Cuba by the U.S., the international solidarity movement is responding strongly, multiplying public actions and the fight on social media, highlighted Noemí Rabaza Fernández, First Vice President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP).

This response from friends and just and decent people around the world confirms as never before that Cuba is not alone, she stated, describing the wave of solidarity, denunciation, and indignation at the imperial harassment of an indomitable people who resist the siege as unstoppable.

She highlighted the “No War on Cuba” campaign by solidarity networks with the island in the United States (NNOC), Canada, Mexico, Latin America, and the Caribbean, as well as the constant expressions of support from friendship associations and organizations in nations of Europe and other regions.

The first vice president of ICAP particularly emphasized that in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, and other parts of the world, solidarity groups called for actions on June 3rd, the 95th birthday of the leader of the Revolution, Army General Raúl Castro, “in repudiation of the infamous accusation against him by the U.S., which is an affront to the people,” he remarked.

In these difficult times, Cubans are resisting the escalating imperial aggression, knowing they are accompanied by millions of people around the world who love justice, reason, truth, and peace, Noemí Rabaza Fernández concluded.