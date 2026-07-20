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Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, has denounced the right-wing fascist hate speech used to criminalize dissent and protect the status quo.

“Marco Rubio’s discourse blaming the ‘extreme left’ for all the world’s ills is not a serious analysis, but a smokescreen to hide his own contradictions,” Morales Ojeda wrote in a post.

The Cuban leader pointed out that while Rubio claims that “the leftist threat is an undeniable reality,” the data shows the opposite, as right-wing violence has been much greater in the United States and around the world.

“Their global crusade against a diffuse enemy is a political maneuver aimed at preventing a threat that isn’t even real. They aren’t fighting a danger; they’re fabricating a scapegoat,” he stated in the text.

Morales Ojeda warned that “even more serious is the openly fascist tone of this campaign,” recalling that while Rubio is calling on 60 countries to persecute the left, his administration pardoned more than a thousand of the attackers at the Capitol on January 6.

The Secretary of Organization emphasized that “this is not an anti-terrorist plan; it’s a global witch hunt that uses the language of fascism to criminalize dissent and protect a status quo that benefits only a few.”

“Placing Cuba at the center of these terrible plans is yet another demonstration of the dirty political interests typical of South Florida,” he declared.