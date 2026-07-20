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Spain beat Argentina one goal to zero today in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, the United States and Canada.

The first half saw slight dominance from the Europeans, but without any goals, and the match went to extra time, despite a dubious foul called inside the Argentine penalty area.

It wasn’t until the 106th minute that Ferran Torres unleashed a powerful shot after a header from Nico Williams left the ball almost on the penalty spot.

For the Iberians, this is their second title in this competition, while the South Americans were seeking their fourth, and second consecutive victory.

For La Roja, it was a tournament steeped in superstition, as there were many coincidences with the 2010 South Africa World Cup, when they won their only title in the history of this competition.

Just like 16 years ago, the opening match was South Africa vs. Mexico, with Javier Aguirre once again on the Mexican bench, and they were both in Group H again.

On South African soil, the reigning European champions didn’t get off to a good start against Chile, and this time they didn’t have the best of opening matches either against Cape Verde, while they closed out the group stage once again against a South American team managed by Marcelo Bielsa, this time Uruguay.

Sixteen years ago, Colombian singer Shakira also performed the tournament’s theme song, so all of this gave the Spanish hope of adding their second star.

However, they were up against the Champions League curse, the one that seems to befall those who lift the trophy in the same year as World Cup winners, leaving very few teams as potential champions, among them Argentina.

Now, it seems the presence of Fabián Ruiz, who left the field in the 62nd minute, wasn’t enough to stop La Roja.