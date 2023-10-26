Cuba and Spain to strengthen relations in the legislative field

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz held a meeting this Wednesday with María Emilia Adan, dean of the College of Property, Commercial and Personal Property Registrars of Spain, and Sergio Saavedra Morales, director of International Relations, who are visiting Cuba.

Marrero reported on his X account that Cuba and Spain ratified their interest in continuing to strengthen relations in training, computerization and legislative modernization, as well as expanding in that area. He described the exchange as cordial and published images of it.

During 2023, the two nations have worked on collaboration from different angles of legal and registry services.

At the beginning of this month, the Cuban head of government also exchanged with Fernando Jesús Santiago Ollero, president of the General Council of the Colleges of Administrative Managers of Spain, to whom he expressed interest in working together on technical cooperation for the improvement of legal services in Cuba, in pursuit of greater quality and agility in processing.

Last June, a delegation from the Cuban Ministry of Justice visited Spain, with a work agenda focused on complying with agreements adopted to strengthen collaboration in the sector, and fundamentally in notarial activity.