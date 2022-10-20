Havana, Cuba.- Bahamas Minister of Health and Welfare Michael Darville is attending the IV International Health Convention in Cuba, where more than 60 nations are represented. Cuba’s ambassador to Nassau, Julio Cesar Gonzalez, and the head of medical collaboration, Lorenzo Perez, bid farewell at the international airport to Darville, who will also participate in the […]

Havana, Cuba.- Bahamas Minister of Health and Welfare Michael Darville is attending the IV International Health Convention in Cuba, where more than 60 nations are represented.

Cuba’s ambassador to Nassau, Julio Cesar Gonzalez, and the head of medical collaboration, Lorenzo Perez, bid farewell at the international airport to Darville, who will also participate in the 15th Health for All Trade Fair and the International Medical Tourism and Wellness Fair.

Havana and Nassau have ratified the will to maintain and increase the existing collaboration between the parties in the health sector.

Earlier this year, Cuba’s Minister of Public Health, José Ángel Portal, and his Bahamian counterpart signed a cooperation agreement to provide an emergency response to Covid-19.

A brigade of the International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics ‘Henry Reeve’, mainly of nurses, worked in that country.