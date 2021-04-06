Cuba criticizes inequality in the US to access health care

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez today criticized the inequality and poverty that prevent millions of citizens from accessing health services in the United States.

In his Twitter account, the Foreign Minister reiterated the negative onslaught of Covid-19 in the U.S.

The northern nation could have avoided more than 400,000 deaths from Covid-19 if it had an effective response to the pandemic, according to experts, he wrote.

According to data published by the US press, that country has registered more than 30 million cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The North American nation reports more than 555 thousand deaths from Covid-19, which place the country among the most affected globally, published The New York Times.

Recently, Rodríguez emphasized that in the United States there is ‘a system designed to profit rather than serve society.