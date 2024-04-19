Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban ambassador to Sri Lanka, Andrés Marcelo González, and managers of Yaden Laboratories exchanged in Colombo about the existing relations between the Sri Lankan pharmaceutical manufacturer and institutions of the Caribbean nation.

To this end, González received Shashimal Dissanayake, executive manager of Yaden Laboratories, and Tharindu D. Durage, in charge of the International Market.

Yaden Laboratories is a subsidiary of Yaden Group of Companies, a private pharmaceutical manufacturer engaged in the industrial production and distribution of medicines in Sri Lanka.

Founded in 2012 as Yaden International, the company was started to address the medical supply needs and improve the health of Sri Lankan patients by importing and marketing innovative and superior quality pharmaceutical products, according to its site Web.