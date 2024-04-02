Havana, Cuba.- The top management of the Maliban Business Group and the Cuban ambassador to Sri Lanka, Andrés González, exchanged today about the possibility of developing commercial relations with Cuban institutions.

After being received by its general director A. G. Kumudika Fernando and other members of the board, González took a tour of one of the Maliban factories.

At the meeting, the diplomat of the Caribbean nation invited the business group to send a representation to the 40th Havana International Fair (FIHAV) that will take place from November 4 to 9.

González explained that FIHAV is considered the largest commercial event in Cuba, which allows exploring the possibilities of foreign investment in the country and strengthening relations with other regions of the world.

Created more than 60 years ago, the Maliban Group of Companies of Sri Lanka is the pioneer manufacturer of jams in the country and maintains a global reach that extends to more than 35 countries. It has won the prestigious Sri Lanka National Quality Award on multiple occasions.