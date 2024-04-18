Havana, Cuba.- A Cuban delegation attends the 100th Ordinary Meeting of the Executive Council of the Union of Universities of Latin America and the Caribbean, which begins today in Bogotá.

The event, held until Friday, will address relevant topics related to the role of higher education in the region. It will allow to reach agreements to strengthen the integration processes of educational institutions.

This Thursday, the rector of the University of Havana, Miriam Nicado, will participate in the Visions and Convictions Panel of Latin American and Caribbean Universities.

Meanwhile, Mairim Lago, rector of the University of Medical Sciences of Havana, will be one of the experts participating in the panel dedicated to female leadership in higher education in the region.

The meeting, as stated by its general secretary Roberto Escalante, will serve to reflect on the challenges faced by the organization in the context of its 75th anniversary, celebrated this year.

According to Escalante, the meeting will become an important point of exchange of experiences that will promote the development of Latin American and Caribbean higher education in the coming years.

As part of its program, the Ordinary Meeting of the Executive Council of the Union of Universities of Latin America and the Caribbean will also deal with issues such as innovations in higher education in Latin America and the Caribbean, trade union organizations and higher education, and integration of higher education in the region.