Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Sunday praised the proactive attitude in the face of adversities in the municipality of Santa Clara, the central province of Villa Clara, where he fulfilled a program as a deputy to the National Assembly – parliament. On his Twitter account, the head of state highlighted the results of […]

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Sunday praised the proactive attitude in the face of adversities in the municipality of Santa Clara, the central province of Villa Clara, where he fulfilled a program as a deputy to the National Assembly – parliament.

On his Twitter account, the head of state highlighted the results of an exchange with the directors and workers of Geominera del Centro.

This company diversifies its production and manufactures high-value and high-demand goods, such as salt and hygiene products.

Díaz-Canel, together with eight Santa Clara deputies to the Parliament, also visited a maternity home that assists 15 pregnant women; the headquarters of the local development project Reluxes-Herrerías, which recovers clinical furniture and ventures into aluminum carpentry; and the Elvey de la Paz Fernández dairy farm, in the Loma de Reyes estate.