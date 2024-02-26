Eleventh Congress of the Federation of Cuban Women is being prepared in Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- The Federation of Cuban Women (FMC) is preparing today for its 11th Congress, which will address the results of the organization in the last five years.

Around 400 women, including delegates and guests, will gather for the conclave on March 7 and 8 in Havana.

The general secretary of the FMC, Teresa Amarelle, highlighted the achievements of the organization and its challenges in the face of the US blockade.

She pointed out that the event seeks to promote a critical, respectful and in-depth debate in four working committees, and then in the plenary sessions on topics such as the island’s socioeconomic development, the incorporation of women into agricultural production, employment in the private sector, and teenage pregnancy.

This edition of the Congress is dedicated to the legacy of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, and other figures such as Mariana Grajales and Vilma Espín, as well as relevant historical dates on the island.

In the context of the event, there will be tributes to women, colloquiums, exhibitions, fairs, meetings of entrepreneurs, training workshops, and other activities that contribute to the knowledge and improvement of Cuban women.