Havana, Cuba.- The International Colloquium on Politics and Politics in the History and Culture of Latin American and Caribbean Women is being held today in Havana as a platform for the analysis of feminist discourse and the governmental scene. In its 29th edition, the event organized by the Women’s Studies Program of Casa de las […]

Havana, Cuba.- The International Colloquium on Politics and Politics in the History and Culture of Latin American and Caribbean Women is being held today in Havana as a platform for the analysis of feminist discourse and the governmental scene.

In its 29th edition, the event organized by the Women’s Studies Program of Casa de las Americas brings together dozens of speakers from more than ten countries, focused on the participation of women in public life, a space conquered over the years.

The event began with a review of the actions carried out at the cultural institution as a tribute to Sierra Maestra fighter and Moncada Barracks assailant Haydee Santamaria, while a series of exchange spaces on women’s access to power, social activism, and cultural management were developed.

Other issues on the agenda of the annual Colloquium are emigration, exile, and uprooting in the life and creative work of women writers, artists, and filmmakers from several countries, as well as the meaning of feminism as a theory and political practice.

The meeting’s program also proposes an approach to the role of women’s movements in crucial moments of the region’s history, such as the struggle against the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista and their participation in the revolutionary triumph of 1959 in Cuba, or the peace talks in Colombia and the example of its vice-president Francia Marquez.

According to Casa de las Americas’ website, the event also explores issues related to the presence of women in the media, particularly women in journalism, while focusing on policies related to issues such as marriage, maternity, race, and gender.