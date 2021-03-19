Cuba took labor, salary, security and social assistance measures to protect the entire population, especially women, in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, Cuba’s Alternate Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ana Silvia Rodriguez said on Thursday at the UN.

Rodriguez provided details on this topic during the interactive dialogue ‘Building back better: Women’s participation and leadership in COVID-19 response and recovery.’

In this event, which forms part of the 65th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), the ambassador explained how Cuba conceived a preventive, intersectoral and multidisciplinary model to address the impact of health and socio-economic situation of the pandemic and ensure the protection of the entire population.

The representative also mentioned several actions that benefit women, groups at higher risk and vulnerable people, including the increase of remote work and telecommuting, relocation of workers to other positions and expansion of salary guarantees.

In addition, the ambassador illustrated how Cuba is developing five COVID-19 vaccine candidates.