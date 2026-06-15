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The Italian People’s Power party, a major force on the left in Italy, reaffirmed its support for Cuba today during its National Assembly, in the face of economic pressure and threats of war from the United States.

At the event, held this Sunday at The Hive Hotel in Rome, several speakers addressed the complex situation facing the Cuban people as a consequence of genocidal imperialist measures, including the intensification of the US blockade imposed on the island for more than 60 years.

The assembly was attended by the Cuban ambassador to Italy, Jorge Luis Cepero, who, during his address, thanked the party on behalf of his government and people for its expressions of solidarity and support.

Leaders and members of that political organization were part of the European Convoy that traveled to the island in mid-February, as well as the second convoy, which arrived in the Caribbean nation at the end of April of this year. Members of the latter participated in the May Day activities.

The People’s Power flag also flew alongside the Cuban flag at national marches in support of the Caribbean nation held in Rome and many other Italian cities on April 11 and May 28, 2026, as well as at numerous events of all kinds.

Among these, the event held on May 18 at the Macchia Rossa Community Center in the Magliana neighborhood of Rome stood out. There, the national coordinator of People’s Power, Giulia Caló, presented a report on the results of the first European Convoy, followed by another on May 14 at the People’s House in Rome.

This Sunday, the Cuban ambassador stated that the current aggressive policy against his country confirms that U.S. imperialism “not only constitutes a danger to Cuba but also the principal threat to world peace and security.”

The diplomat asserted that the current U.S. administration seeks to subject Cuba to conditions of genocide, and referred to the threat against Army General Raúl Castro, with a false accusation that constitutes slander and a pretext for a possible direct military aggression.

The United States is well aware of the effects of its criminal actions, which violate human rights, but what it seems to ignore is “the strength of the Cuban people, their resilience, their love for their homeland, their dignity, and their willingness to defend Cuba to the very end,” he expressed.

“And in our resistance, in our struggle for justice, we are not alone. Cuba is not alone! We have received much solidarity,” said Cepero, who thanked the members of Poder el Pueblo for being present “in every action demanding an end to the genocidal policy of the United States, in every convoy to Cuba, in every march.”