Solidarity with Cuba at cultural event in the Italian city of Sora

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Solidarity with Cuba and the highlighting of the island’s cultural values ??were the focus of the fourth edition of the “Caribbean Evening” festival, held in the Italian city of Sora, according to a press release issued on Sunday.

A statement from the Cuban Embassy in Italy indicates that, during the day dedicated to the Caribbean nation, in which officials from that diplomatic mission participated, a press conference was held the previous evening with the participation of local authorities, as well as representatives of Italian institutions and organizations in solidarity with the island.

During this exchange with local media, the current situation in Cuba and the impact of the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States government were discussed, particularly the genocidal economic, commercial, financial, and energy blockade, which intensified during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Officials from the Cuban embassy highlighted their country’s rich cultural, heritage, and natural resources, its potential as a tourist destination, and the opportunities to expand cultural exchanges between the two nations.

The Sora City Council presented a commemorative plaque to the Cuban Embassy as a symbol of its commitment to continue strengthening cooperation and exchange with Cuba.

The event, organized by the “Academia Caribeña” Cultural and Recreational Association, also included dance school performances and an evening of music and dance.

The event was organized with the sponsorship of the Cuban diplomatic mission, as well as the collaboration of the Sora City Council, the province of Frosinone, and the Lazio Regional Council.

A mobile consulate was also held concurrently, as part of the efforts to strengthen ties with Cubans residing in that region of Italy. During this consulate, various services were provided to members of the Cuban community, the text highlights.

The day dedicated to Cuba during the “Caribbean Evening” Festival, as well as the consular activities carried out last Saturday in the city of Sora and other towns in the province of Frosinone, contributed to strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the people of both nations, the source adds.