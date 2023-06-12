Havana, Cuba.- China ratified Monday that nothing can destroy its sincere friendship with Cuba no matter how much the United States misinforms and defames, in rejection of allegations about the alleged construction of a spy center on the Caribbean island. Wang Wenbin, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the contradictions presented […]

Wang Wenbin, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the contradictions presented in a short time about that information evidences Washington’s lie.

“In just two days U.S. officials and media have disseminated a series of inconsistent information about the alleged construction of the espionage base in Cuba, staging once again the farce in which the United States denies the United States,” he said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized that despite spreading such slander, the White House will not affect the friendly and fraternal ties between Beijing and Havana, nor will it be able to hide its acts of massive espionage or the theft of secrets from countries around the world.

Wang made this pronouncement when commenting on statements on Saturday by the US government, which asserted its knowledge about the alleged existence of a Chinese electronic espionage base in Cuba operating since 2019.

Last week, the spokesman himself demanded Washington not to meddle in the internal affairs of the largest of the Antilles and accused it of spreading slander, taking part in covert activities, committing crimes, and maintaining a prison inside occupied territory to Cuba.

He also urged it to listen to international demands and immediately lift the economic, financial, and commercial blockade, in addition to contributing to improving relations with Havana because it will benefit both parties, peace, and stability in the region.