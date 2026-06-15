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As part of the activities for National Defense Day, the Vice President of the National Defense Council and of the Republic, Salvador Valdés Mesa, and the head of the Economic and Social Body and Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz, both members of the Political Bureau, assessed the preparedness of the Siboney Defense Zone to protect people in an exceptional situation and guarantee the continuity of basic services.

In areas of the Arides Estévez Sánchez Credit and Services Cooperative, the president of the Siboney Defense Zone, belonging to the Playa municipality, Joel Barreto Rodríguez, reported on the updated plans to maintain troop readiness in the event of enemy aggression and to protect the families residing in the community.

He reiterated that the functioning of the production and defense brigades is crucial to guaranteeing food security for the population, based on local resources. In this regard, he mentioned the main agricultural areas and the work carried out in the interest of food sovereignty.

For his part, Valdés Mesa urged increased preparedness for defense in the face of escalating aggression from the United States government, as this is where our greatest strength lies. He stated that it is essential for every commander, every officer, every member of the Zone to understand in practice what they are responsible for doing to ensure invulnerability.

Meanwhile, Marrero Cruz insisted on defining the demand for basic supplies in order to focus efforts on finding alternatives that guarantee the vitality of the Defense Zone.

According to established procedures, he emphasized, it is necessary to know precisely the demands of each location and, in accordance with available inventories, determine to what extent and for how long those needs can be met.

Among other topics, the participants discussed the work of the Groups and Subgroups that make up the Defense Zone, the warning plans, the operation of medical services, the drinking water supply points, and the availability of renewable energy sources in the area.

Other members of the Politburo, Party and Government officials, and authorities from the capital were also present at the meeting.