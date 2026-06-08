Donation from Mexico and Belize arrives in Cuba

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The commercial vessel Asian Katra arrived on Sunday at the port of Havana, in the Regla municipality, carrying a donation from Mexico and Belize.

The shipment, consisting of food and other essential supplies, totals 1,700 tons and is intended to alleviate the hardships faced by the Cuban population.

Solidarity organizations with the island, Cuban residents in both countries, and a call for donations from the newspaper La Jornada, among other actors, helped to manage, organize, and assemble the donation.

This show of cooperation and solidarity from the governments and people of Mexico and Belize adds to other expressions of support received by the Caribbean nation during 2026.

Regarding this gesture of solidarity, the Minister of Domestic Trade, Betsy Díaz, highlighted Mexico’s unconditional and historic support and thanked the authorities, prominent figures, and organizations of both nations that have expressed their support for the island.

She also reported that the essential goods will be distributed immediately with contributions from state and private entities.