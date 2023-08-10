Havana, Cuba.- Businessmen from India and Cuba exchanged interests, this Tuesday in New Delhi, in another progressive step to route new partnerships within the economic and commercial relations between the two countries. In the India-Cuba Conference, organized by the Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO), the ambassador Alejandro Simancas; Idalberto Pérez, general director of Industrial Management […]

Havana, Cuba.- Businessmen from India and Cuba exchanged interests, this Tuesday in New Delhi, in another progressive step to route new partnerships within the economic and commercial relations between the two countries.

In the India-Cuba Conference, organized by the Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO), the ambassador Alejandro Simancas; Idalberto Pérez, general director of Industrial Management of the Ministry of Industries; Edel Gómez, head of the electronics industry portfolio group, and other businessmen participated for the Cuban side.

The Indian side, headed by Asif Iqbal, President of IETO, brought together numerous representatives of companies from various sectors mainly related to renewable energy, steel, transportation and mining at the business forum.

When welcoming the Cuban delegation, Iqbal highlighted the importance of the event as an opportunity to strengthen commercial ties and identify new paths towards that goal.

Ambassador Anil Trigunayat stressed that despite the US blockade, India has maintained relations with the island and has contributed development aid, assistance for capacity building and programs such as the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC).

Alejandro Simancas highlighted the coincidence of interests between the two nations in the spheres of electronics, electric vehicles, nickel, steel and their alloys, as a significant aspect for the completion of business. He also ratified the island’s government’s commitment to work together with the Indian authorities in pursuit of that objective.