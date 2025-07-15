Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla celebrated the sixth anniversary of the founding of the Puebla Group over the weekend.

“We celebrate the 6th anniversary of the founding of the Puebla Group (@ProgresaLatam). We salute all its members for their progressive commitment and defense of the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean,” the foreign minister expressed on his X account.

The Puebla Group is a political and academic forum founded by representatives of the Ibero-American political left on July 12, 2019, in the city of Puebla, Mexico.

Composed of presidents, former presidents, secretaries of state, political party leaders, and prominent politicians from the region, its objective is to bring together progressive leaders with a vocation for change and political action, committed to the integration and development of the region.

With more than 100 members, it plans to contribute to the design of programs that can support future progressive governments, committed to an economic model of growth with inclusion, guaranteeing access to work, education, healthcare, and decent housing, as pillars of social development, promoting equality of the rights of men and women, environmental protection and respect for diversity.