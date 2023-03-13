Havana city, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Sunday mourned the death of Cuban academic Felix Masud-Piloto. On Twitter, the Cuban diplomat offered his deepest condolences to Masud-Piloto´s relatives and friends, whom he considered a strong defender of the Cuban revolution. He was an active collaborator for Cuban cultural institutions including the Nicolás Guillén […]

