President of Cuba received Minister of the Interior of Russia

Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Díaz-Canel this Wednesday received the Minister of the Interior of Russia, Vladimir Kolokoltsev, at the Palace of the Revolution.

The president highlighted that Kolokoltsev’s visit helps strengthen the friendship between both countries, while marking a trend of strengthening, consolidation and expansion of bilateral relations.

He recalled the historical legacy among both nations and peoples, which was formed since the time of the Soviet Union.

The Russian Minister of the Interior arrived in Cuba on Monday. He held a meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Lázaro Alberto Álvarez Casas, toured the Fidel Castro Center, and paid tribute to the Soviet Internationalist Soldier at the Mausoleum.