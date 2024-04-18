Havana, Cuba.- A subsidiary of the World Federation of the Restaurant Sport (WFRS), an international entity with headquarters in Russia, was established this Wednesday in the Cuban province of Matanzas.

Established at the headquarters of the Cuban Association of Artisans and Artists (ACAA) in the municipality of Cárdenas, this represents the first subsidiary of the organization in Latin America, which also recognized the Aacati Cuba El Arte Salva project with the WFRS Cup.

According to Andrey Smirnov, representative of WFRS, the delivery of the Cup and the establishment of the subsidiary represent recognition of the work carried out by Aacati for the dissemination and development of culinary art in the country and the work they currently do with children and young people with disabilities.

Svetlana Smirnova, also a member of the organization, commented that the establishment of the subsidiary in Cuba aims at strengthening the ties of solidarity between Russia and the Greater Antilles.

The establishment of the subsidiary represents an important step in strengthening ties between Cuba and Russia, with cuisine as a unifying component of both cultures.