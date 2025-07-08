Cuban president calls for transformation of the international order at BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro, brazil.- Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic of Cuba, urged the countries participating in the BRICS Summit on Monday to join together in the active construction of a new international order based on solidarity, cooperation, and sustainable development.

According to the Cuban Presidency’s official website, during his speech at the working session dedicated to the environment, COP30, and global health, the Cuban president emphasized that “it is not enough to wish for it; we must fight for this new order,” referring to the urgent need to transform a global scenario marked by inequalities, environmental crises, and threats to peace.

Díaz-Canel recalled Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro’s historic warning at the 1992 Rio Summit: “Tomorrow will be too late,” and affirmed that this phrase resonates even more strongly today given the inaction of the powers facing global challenges.

The statement also highlights that the Cuban head of state denounced the lack of political will of the most developed nations to modify their unsustainable production and consumption patterns and criticized the gaps in access to healthcare, exacerbated by unilateral coercive measures.

Likewise, Cuba’s commitment to sustainable development was highlighted, exemplified by the presentation of its Nationally Determined Contribution 3.0, which prioritizes climate change adaptation actions and the strengthening of health and early warning systems.

In his speech, the Cuban President reaffirmed the role of the BRICS Group as a platform for transforming the current international economic order, inherited from centuries of colonialism and domination, and denounced the complicity of global elites in the Zionist genocide against the Palestinian people.

At the end of his speech, Díaz-Canel wished success to the upcoming COP30 in Belém, Brazil, and received recognition from Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who praised the work of Cuban doctors and the example of the Cuban healthcare system.