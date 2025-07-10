Share

Havana, Cuba.- The deputy head of the specialized agency of the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation of the Cuban Ministry of the Interior (MININT), Colonel Víctor Álvarez, affirms that the number of individuals and organizations perpetrating terrorist acts against the country has increased.

During a press conference in the Cuban capital, the senior official reported that the list of perpetrators of extremist acts against Cuban citizens and institutions was updated based on the most recent investigations by the MININT.

He revealed that the new list, currently being published pursuant to Resolution No. 13 of 2025, signed by the head of the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation of the MININT, includes 62 individuals and 20 terrorist entities.

“Four deceased individuals were eliminated, and five new individuals and one organization were added,” he explained, without revealing their identities. He emphasized that the Caribbean nation has “sufficient evidence implicating individuals residing in several countries, primarily the United States.”

The deputy head of the specialized agency of the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation of the Ministry of National Unity (MININT) stated that they have “repeatedly” alerted the US authorities about terrorist actions and their perpetrators or promoters, because their actions threaten the national security of both nations.

“There is a group of counterrevolutionary organizations that continue to carry out military preparation actions from the United States, about which we have also reported on several occasions,” he added. He said that so far, “we have not received a response to the requests we have made to the authorities of that country,” he clarified.

Some terrorist individuals or entities, he noted, “are included in preparatory phase files because they have entered the national territory and have provided evidence to the investigations.”

He also mentioned that “a new variant, cyberterrorism,” has been added to the list. This, he emphasized, “is due to the excessive use of social media to incite violence, to incite attacks on government entities, to create “These events are aimed at discrediting the government, creating a sense of discredit, of aggression against the military, and of aggression against all those who, in one way or another, are linked to the revolutionary process.”

Colonel Víctor Álvarez appeared before local and international media, along with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Josefina Vidal, at the International Press Center, where they announced that the list of individuals and entities responsible for extremist actions against the Caribbean nation had been updated and submitted to the United Nations.

Also in attendance were the chief prosecutor of the Attorney General’s Office, Edward Roberts Campbell, and the director of International Relations at the Ministry of Justice, Alexis Batista.