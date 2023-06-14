Havana, Cuba.- The José Martí Pérez University of the Cuban province of Sancti Spíritus and the Gujranwala Institute of Future Technologies University, of Pakistan, signed an international cooperation teaching agreement. The protocol on Cooperation in the Educational Sector and Scientific Research was signed at the conclusion of the Summer School for Initial and Continuing Vocational […]

The protocol on Cooperation in the Educational Sector and Scientific Research was signed at the conclusion of the Summer School for Initial and Continuing Vocational Training in the World, which allows exchanges between the University of Sancti Spíritus and other high-ranking centers in the world.

The document establishes the bases for exchanges, internships and online courses in English on specialties that allow combining experiences between students and professors of both institutions.

Among the programs offered, family entrepreneurship stands out, aimed at mothers and fathers twice a week, with a view to stimulating and developing capacities for environmental responsibility.

In addition to promoting in their children, Shahid Qureshi indicated food self-sufficiency, the use of clean energy -solar or wind- and instilling the value of saving water and the use and recycling of rain.

The Gujranwala Institute of Future Technologies University, located in Punjab, Pakistan, stands out in the training of more than eight thousand students as entrepreneurs, who upon graduation are able to apply social projects in their communities.