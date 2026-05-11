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The campaign called “100 Years and 100 Murals for Fidel” continues to advance in Chile, spearheaded by the local Solidarity Movement. This past weekend, various social groups restored a 40-meter mural in the San Joaquín district to honor the Cuban leader.

The restored mural reflects significant moments in the revolutionary process and the difficulties caused by the economic blockade imposed by the United States. Through folk art, activists seek to disseminate the historical legacy of one of the most influential political figures of the 20th century.

Chilean groups have intensified the campaign “Cuba Is Not Alone” to collect medicine and school supplies for the Cuban people. Various acts of support were held at strategic locations across the country, including cultural activities in the Valparaíso region and the capital.

In the Quilpué district, more than 100 people from diverse political backgrounds gathered to contribute funds for the purchase of basic supplies. These citizen efforts respond to the growing concern over energy shortages and the new coercive measures impacting daily life in the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, in the north of the country, historical documentaries are being screened as part of a solidarity project to acquire solar panels for news outlets. The organizers believe that international cooperation is vital in the face of recent threats of military aggression and the oil siege the nation is experiencing.

The Solidarity Movement reaffirmed its commitment to continue denouncing the external pressures that threaten the sovereignty of the Cuban people. These cultural and political events are part of an extensive program that will take place throughout the year in various regions of Chile.