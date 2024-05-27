Share

Havana, Cuba.- A dozen groups in Chile have joined the campaign Put your grain of love for Cuba to date, sponsored by graduates of the Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM) and the Gladys Marín foundation.

This initiative seeks to raise funds to send food, medical supplies and other items to the island, Dr. Amaya Candia told Prensa Latina.

The president of the Non-Governmental Development Organization ELAM-Chile specified that communist militants, the Solidarity Movement with Cuba, the Coordinator with its different zones and the Siboney and December 2 groups joined this crusade.

The Internationalists Group, the José Martí Chilean-Cuban Institute of Culture, the Society of Writers and the Association of Mothers and Fathers of Graduates on the island also joined.

“Today we want to reaffirm our commitment and say, once again, that Cuba is not alone, there are many of us who will rise up a thousand times in its defense,” stated a letter from the organizers.

The doctor explained that they are currently making progress in collecting funds for the purchase of supplies.

The initiative will have several milestones and the first will be a large activity on July 26, it is also planned to have a dinner and another event at the end of November and beginning of December, she said.

“Put your grain of love for Cuba is an ethical and moral duty that commits us to the free peoples of the world,” stated the sponsors of this campaign.

Some 600 Chilean doctors graduated from the Latin American School of Medicine, a project created at the initiative of Commander Fidel Castro to train young people from low-income families free of charge.

Amaya Candia declared that next November the First International Congress of ELAM Graduates will be held in Havana, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of that institution.