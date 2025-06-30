Dictionary of the Spanish Language will incorporate 100 Cuban words and phrases

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Academy of Language has announced the successful completion of a project aimed at incorporating 100 Cuban words and phrases into the upcoming edition of the Dictionary of the Spanish Language, which will be released in 2026.

This project is part of the Hispanic strategy aimed at reflecting the linguistic diversity of Spanish-speaking nations.

The team of Cuban specialists conducted a thorough investigation to identify these Cubanisms that best represent the Spanish language in Cuba.

Alexander Puente, a professor at the Faculty of Arts and Letters at the University of Havana and a member of the team, explained that the selection process began with a compilation of the Dictionary of Americanisms, concentrating on terms that are exclusively employed in Cuba.

Several categories of use were taken into account, including informal language without any limitations on connotation.

Even words with negative connotations were accepted, but with the appropriate lexical marker to indicate their context.

Roberto Méndez Martínez, a member of the Royal Academy of the Spanish Language in Cuba, emphasized that this task integrated traditional lexicographic research with contemporary digital resources, guaranteeing that the chosen vocabulary met the highest academic criteria and accurately reflected Cuban Spanish.

The inclusion of these 100 Cubanisms in the Dictionary of the Spanish Language represents a significant advance in acknowledging the richness and variety of the Spanish spoken in Cuba, fostering a more comprehensive and inclusive understanding of the Spanish language as a whole.