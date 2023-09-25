Cuban president highlights the value of solidarity for the Venezuelan and Cuban peoples

Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel stressed Saturday in New York the value of solidarity for the Venezuelan and Cuban peoples.

Such assertion was made by the dignitary in an act of support to his country and the Bolivarian nation, organized by U.S. solidarity movements.

Addressing hundreds of participants in the evening, the head of state told them that Cuba and Venezuela will win thanks to the heroism of their peoples and the support of their friends in the U.S. and the rest of the world.

“We are fighting for a better world that is possible,” Díaz-Canel told them, and stressed that both nations are immersed in development tasks in the midst of the aggressiveness of the White House.

“Thank you for accompanying the struggle of the Cuban people against the blockade of the U.S. government,” he expressed while thanking the support provided to Cuba when they wanted to isolate it on the occasion of the Summit of the Americas, as well as the systematic actions carried out against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by Washington.

He added that on this occasion Cuba spoke before the United Nations in its capacity as president pro tempore of the G77 and China. “We spoke for the countries of the South, of their successes and challenges in the struggle for development and justice,” he emphasized.

The Cuban dignitary criticized the current economic model, which guarantees lavish living conditions for a minority at the cost of keeping most of the world in the midst of deprivations of all kinds, with deficits in food, employment, health services and other difficulties that are a consequence of underdevelopment.

He defended that the peoples have the right to choose their destiny without foreign interference or impositions; the right to their natural resources, which cannot continue to be the patrimony of multinationals.

Díaz-Canel said that the peoples also have the right to identify and reject alienating cultural patterns that other nations want to impose on them through the media, patterns that constitute new forms of colonization and that they try to demobilize.