Havana, Cuba.- The president of the Cuban National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP- Parliament), Esteban Lazo Hernandez congratulated Cuban governors and vice governors elected this Sunday, in what he described as “another day of socialist democracy and victory of the Revolution.”

The also president of the Council of State of the Republic recognized the performance of the leadership cadres who conclude their governmental functions.

Lazo Hernández attended this morning the election of the main government positions in the province of Havana, in the municipality of Arroyo Naranjo, a territory he represents as a deputy in the ANPP.

There he explained the relevance of the methodology on integrated community work and a group of regulations approved by the Council of State.

On June 4, the candidates elected in the 15 provinces of the country will take office and, by the nation’s Magna Carta, will head the Provincial Government of People’s Power, which works in close connection with the people.

The entity, integrated by a Government Council, represents the Cuban State to channel the economic development in the provinces, in harmony with the interests of each municipality and the nation