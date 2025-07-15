Cuban Baseball and Softball Federation reports U.S. entry visas denied to coaching staff for games in Puerto Rico

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Baseball and Softball Federation (FCBS) reports that the denial of visas to the seven members of its coaching staff prevented the team from the Pinar del Río municipality of La Palma from traveling this Sunday to Puerto Rico, the site of the qualifying tournament for the Little League Softball World Series, girls’ category 9-10 years.

In this regard, we consider it appropriate to clarify that:

The event is scheduled for July 14-18, and departure was scheduled for flight AA (8:20 a.m.) on July 13.

The U.S. Embassy granted visas to the 14 players, but not to the adults responsible for managing the competitive process and ensuring the safety of the girls who earned their right to participate in this competition.

The procedures were completed in accordance with the timeframe established by the embassy, which all those involved attended on June 23 for the required interview.

In addition to this behavior, which contravenes the commitments inherent to the responsibility assumed by host countries of international sporting events, there is the cruelty of violating the expectations of minors who worked very hard to take on this challenge.

Once again, the United States is violating the precepts of sport and taking an unfair and discriminatory stance, adding to what has already happened so far this year against Cuban delegations from other disciplines.

As the affected federations expressed at the time, the FCBS warns of the growing uncertainties regarding what may happen in the future regarding the conduct of the country that will host the 2028 Olympic Games.

Success to Puerto Rico, Mexico, Brazil, the Bahamas, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

We appreciate the efforts made by the organizers, whom we have informed of the events.

Cuban Baseball and Softball Federation

Havana, July 13, 2025