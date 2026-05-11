Industriales and Holguín Set the Pace in the Elite League

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Havana, Cuba– Industriales and Holguín emerged victorious this Sunday and assumed sole leadership of the IV Elite League of Cuban Baseball, after winning their respective matches.

The Leones de Industriales defeated Las Tunas 14-11 in an offensive duel that allowed them to take the lead in the season series, while the Cachorros de Holguín completed a sweep against Matanzas with an 8-3 victory.

At Julio Antonio Mella Stadium, the Industriales had to dig deep after Las Tunas tied the game twice. However, a decisive five-run eighth inning proved to be the difference.

The Industriales offense capitalized on defensive lapses—four errors in total—along with timely walks and key hits such as Yasiel Santoya’s RBI single and Carlos Nieto’s bases-loaded double.

Taylon Sánchez stood out with a home run and a single, while Pedro Roque and Yaser Julio González also contributed to the offense, each driving in two runs.

For the Leñadores, Yasser Izaguirre homered, Osmán Caruncho had a solid performance with three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs, and Liuber Gallo went 6-for-6.

The win went to Andy Vargas, who pitched effectively in relief, while Yankiel Mauris took the loss after allowing seven runs, five of them unearned.

In Matanzas, the Cachorros took control early with a five-run rally in the second inning, three of them driven in by Yasiel González’s fifth home run of the season, the league’s home run leader.

González himself added another RBI with a double to solidify his position as the league’s leading RBI producer, now with 18. Carlos Barrabí Jr. and Leonel Moas Jr. also homered in that game.

Carlos Alberto Santiesteban delivered a flawless start to earn the win, while Sahiel Cruz couldn’t contain the opposing offense and took the loss.

In the other game of the day, Artemisa edged Mayabeque 1-0 in a rain-shortened contest. Geonel Gutiérrez shone on the mound, allowing just one hit in the entire game.

The lone run came in the third inning, patiently built on small-ball play, a combination that proved sufficient to decide the game.

With these results, Industriales and Holguín have a 5-3 record, followed by Las Tunas, Matanzas, and Artemisa (4-4), while Mayabeque falls to 2-6.