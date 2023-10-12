Havana, Cuba.- The Minister of Justice of Cuba, Oscar Silvera, and his Russian counterpart Konstantin Chuychenko, signed a memorandum of understanding for collaboration in the legal sphere, as part of the work agenda of Silvera’s in Russia.

Silvera met with specialists from the counterpart organization and the university on civil registration, notaries and training, as well as with managers from the collaboration areas.

Likewise, the Cuban delegation, also made up of Alexis Batista, director of International Relations of the Ministry of Justice, held a meeting with representatives of the Russia-Cuba Friendship Society, at the House of Latin America in Moscow.

Silvera’s agenda also included an exchange with representatives of the Cuban Diplomatic Mission, in which he updated on the legislative schedule, the priorities of legal advice and on notarial and registry services.

The Cuban delegation visited the Moscow district of Sokol, to place a wreath at the monument to the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz (1926-2016).