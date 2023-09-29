Havana, Cuba.- As part of the revival of relations currently underway, the Federation of Industries of the state of Sao Paulo (FIESP) hosted the Brazil-Cuba Business Forum for two days.

At the event, experiences of Cuban and Brazilian companies with successful results were shown, which opened horizons for future relationships. A business round was also held at the FIESP headquarters between interested companies from both countries.

Antonio Luis Carricarte, president of the Cuban Chamber of Commerce, explained that his country is currently beginning a recovery based on tourism and measures adopted, including a national development plan with priorities that, in the opinion of experts, are preferences for Brazilian businessmen.

He noted the need to increase food production in Cuba, and Brazil has potential by providing raw materials, equipment, products, parts, technology for agriculture to increase food production in the Caribbean nation. According to Carricarte, Cuba is bringing these opportunities to the Brazilian business community so that they can be linked to this Cuban development program.

He also mentioned renewable energies and indicated that in Cuba there is a relatively low percentage of participation in this sector, around five percent. According to Carricarte, this percentage is expected to rise to 30 in 2030, and Brazil has the potential to participate.

Regarding this type of forum, Carricarte alluded that it was also held in Sao Paulo in 2002. He insisted that this is a right time because in Cuba is going through an update of the economic model, and there are variations important for Brazilian businessmen to know.

As part of the visit, an agreement was signed between the Chambers of Commerce of Cuba and Brazil, and between the Cuban Medical Services Company and the Single Federation of Oil Tankers.

A Cuban delegation of 27 members and approximately more than 50 Brazilian companies and personalities participated in the event.