Havana, Cuba.- The communist parties of Cuba and Chile ratified the will to promote rapprochement and strengthen bilateral ties with the signing of an Exchange and Cooperation Agreement.

Prior to signing the agreement, Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party, received Lautaro Carmona, president of the Communist Party of Chile, who is on an official visit to the island.

Both parties agreed on the excellent state of party relations and expressed their willingness to continue working to strengthen ties, which have as a reference the friendship between Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz and former Chilean president Salvador Allende.

Morales referred to the importance of both parties continuing to raise awareness in the region about maintaining unity and cooperation between leftist forces through regional integration mechanisms in Latin America and the Caribbean, particularly in the context of the Sao Paulo Forum.

For his part, Carmona ratified the invariable support of his party in the fight against the US blockade of Cuba and against the unjustified inclusion of the island in the list of States sponsoring terrorism.

With the signature of the agreement, both parties reaffirm their commitment to promote greater exchange on issues of common interest, and to continue working to promote cooperation, dialogue, communication, political training, reciprocal learning and trust.