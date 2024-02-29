Havana, Cuba.- Leaders of the Communist Parties of Cuba and Vietnam agreed today to further promote the role of these organizations in advising and promoting the deployment of high-level bilateral agreements.

The agreement resulted from an online conversation between the head of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Vietnamese party’s Central Committee, Le Hoai Trung, and his Cuban counterpart, Emilio Lozada García.

They also expressed their commitment to continue coordinating the elimination of barriers in order to promote binational ties in trade, production and investment, and promote efficient operations of companies from both countries, especially in agriculture.

Both sides informed each other about the situation of their parties and states, and reviewed bilateral cooperation and plans concerning relations between the two political forces.

They also highlighted the collaboration between the Foreign Affairs commissions of the Cuban and Vietnamese Communist parties, which contributes to fostering special friendship, speeding the implementation of the agreements between the two parties, as well as ensuring the success of the important collaborative activities deployed in 2023.