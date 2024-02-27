Havana, Cuba.- The Communist Parties of Cuba and Brazil signed on Monday an exchange and cooperation agreement, which will deepen relations between the political organizations.

The document was signed at the José Martí Memorial by the head of the Department of International Relations of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Emilio Lozada, and the secretary of International Relations of the Brazilian party organization, Ana Prestes.

As reported by the PCC on its website, the agreement provides for the exchange in different areas of common interest, as well as joint work, in order to achieve the unity of all progressive and leftist forces in international coordination mechanisms such as the Sao Paulo Forum.