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Carlos Fernández de Cossío, Cuba’s Deputy Foreign Minister, denounced the recent accusations made by the US government against the island on his official Twitter account.

“The US government and its high-ranking officials know very well that the US has set out to destroy Cuba’s economic performance.”

The deputy foreign minister pointed out that “the country’s problems worsen in proportion to US aggression.” And he emphasized that “the GAE (Grupo de Apoyo a la Educación – Export and Investment Group) is not a private company.”

Finally, he stated: Lying in congressional hearings is free,” referring to recent slanderous remarks by the U.S. Secretary of State about the reality of life in the Caribbean nation.