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Statement from the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly rejecting the new slanderous campaign by the U.S. Department of State against the island, published in its entirety on the Cubaminrex website.

Cuba rejects, in the strongest terms, the report published on July 20 by the United States Department of State, concerning Cuba’s alleged subversive influence against that country. It is a mediocre propaganda pamphlet. It seeks to bolster the mendacious message that Cuba constitutes a threat to the United States, a pretext that the U.S. government uses for collective punishment and genocide against the Cuban people. It aims, through the construction of accusatory narratives, to fabricate support for a possible military aggression.

It is hypocritical for the State Department to accuse Cuba of promoting subversion when it is well known that the U.S. government allocates tens of millions of dollars of its federal budget each year to subvert internal order in Cuba, provoke hunger and desperation, and overthrow the Cuban government. This is the same government with a sordid history of interference and violations of international law, carrying out extrajudicial executions in international waters, practicing political assassination, sponsoring acts of genocide, attacking sovereign nations on every continent, and interfering in the electoral processes of sovereign states.

It is equally hypocritical to persist in the lie of labeling Cuba a state sponsor of terrorism. It is clear that neither this nor any other report can present any evidence, not even the slightest indication, for such an illegitimate accusation, because it simply does not exist, as is known to specialized agencies within the U.S. government itself. It is common knowledge that those who finance, organize and instigate violent and terrorist acts against Cuba have found protection and total impunity in the United States.

This report fits into the discourse of so-called “leftist terrorism,” a novel concept that the U.S. government, and in particular its Secretary of State, are actively promoting as the new enemy. They seek to attack any progressive trait, social commitment or leftist expression both within and outside the United States, increase repression and establish a neo-McCarthyism.

The aim is, especially, to repress and attack the U.S. population itself and to intimidate those who express solidarity, including those who denounce their government’s unjust aggression against Cuba. It is acknowledged that opposition to the energy embargo, the strangulation of the Cuban economy, and the threat of military aggression is growing in the United States, including among Cubans living there and their descendants.

The State Department persists in questioning Cuba’s ties with other sovereign nations, as if international law had vanished. It manipulates and distorts Cuba’s widely recognized history of solidarity, anti-colonialist activism, and internationalism, even within the United States. Every year, Cuba suffers repeated and forceful isolation at the United Nations for refusing to end the economic blockade.

Unable to conceal its hidden admiration for the epic of the Cuban Revolution, the report reveals the fear of a nuclear superpower in the face of the example of social justice and the defense of sovereignty. It demonstrates an inferiority complex toward a national program that prioritizes the people over the elites.

As it has always done, Cuba will continue to foster friendly relations with the American people and institutions, in strict adherence to international law, the Charter of the United Nations, and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Havana / July 21, 2026