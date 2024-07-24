Share

Havana, Cuba.- The Ministry of Justice (Minjus) has issued an official note in relation to its constitutionally established function of supervising compliance with the statutes of associations and, in particular, the irregularities detected in the fulfillment of the same, during a process of sanctions and elections of directors in the Supreme Council of the 33rd Degree for the Republic of Cuba and the Grand Lodge of Cuba, AL and AM.

We transmit in full the note published on the website of the Minjus.

Havana, July 23, 2024

The Directorate of Associations of the Ministry of Justice, in accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Cuba and Law No. 54 of 1985 on Associations, has the function of ensuring compliance with the statutes of associations.

To this end, it carried out an exhaustive evaluation of the decisions adopted by the Supreme Council of the 33rd Degree for the Republic of Cuba and the Grand Lodge of Cuba, AL and AM on issues related to sanctions against members of Masonic bodies and the elections of its officers held in the aforementioned Grand Lodge of Cuba AL and AM on March 24, 2024, detecting irregularities due to non-compliance with its internal statutes.

In view of the above, it has been instructed to carry out these processes again in accordance with the Statutes and the will of its members.

Freemasonry in Cuba is characterized by Cubanism, patriotism, respect for the law and good relations with the Directorate of Associations of the Ministry of Justice