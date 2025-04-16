Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba is committed to increasing agricultural production and ensuring the continuity of social and territorial development programs, according to information released today from a government meeting led by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero.

At the meeting with governors and the mayor of the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud, the meeting focused on complying with the municipalities’ food budget, reviewing the contracting of agricultural products in line with current production methods, and thoroughly evaluating the plans.

According to a television report, the head of government urged prioritizing the program’s provisions to correct distortions and boost the national economy, and more effectively integrating non-state management systems and their contractual relationships with government entities into the economy.

Marrero indicated that they should review the contracting, payments, and services offered by economic actors with whom orderly relationships are required to benefit the population. In this regard, he urged increased pressure and rigorous enforcement of laws to alter the government’s price ceilings.

The meeting with provincial decision-makers analyzed the housing program and the local construction of building materials, indicators that show low execution at the end of March.

This activity reveals a lack of priority in the completion of “basic housing units,” delays in housing procedures, and weak oversight by local authorities, the source noted.

The meeting also revealed the progress made in providing care to seniors’ homes; however, they emphasized the need to maintain support from the local government and health institutions.