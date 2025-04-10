Cuban government sent congratulations to new Djibouti’s FM

Djibouti, Djibouti.- Cuban Ambassador Marcelo Caballero delivered a congratulatory message from Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez to Djibouti’s Foreign Minister and International Cooperation Minister, Abdoulkader Houssein Omar, on Wednesday.

The message, to which Prensa Latina had access, conveyed Rodriguez’s best wishes and reaffirmed Cuba’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

Caballero echoed these sentiments on X, discussing continued multifaceted ties with Houssein Omar, who is also the Djiboutian government spokesperson.

Houssein Omar was appointed on April 1 by President Ismail Omar Guelleh, succeeding Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, who was elected in February as Chairman of the African Union Commission.