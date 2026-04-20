Belarusian president warns that getting involved in Cuba will be costly for the U.S.

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Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has warned the United States against attempting a military adventure in Cuba, arguing that “it will cost them dearly.”

“If they then get involved in Cuba and go to war with the Cubans, it will cost them dearly. History proves it,” Lukashenko warned in an interview with Rick Sanchez, the Cuban-American journalist who works for the Russian television channel RT.

The Belarusian president stated that “there will be nations that discreetly support Cuba, and it’s difficult to say how that might end.” Unlike Iran, Lukashenko noted, Cuba is located “near President Donald Trump’s mansion” in Florida.

“Do you need that? No. Well, you have to think about it. Is it possible? Very problematic,” he said.

Since the beginning of this year, tensions between Washington and Havana have escalated following the U.S. military action in Venezuela to kidnap President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.

On January 29th, Trump signed an executive order authorizing the United States to impose tariffs on imports from countries that supply oil to Cuba.

Washington’s actions have caused a severe fuel shortage in Cuba, affecting electricity generation and vital sectors of the economy, including transportation, food production, healthcare, and education.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel denounced Washington’s “energy blockade” and deemed it “condemnable” that a power like the United States would “adopt such an aggressive and criminal policy toward a small nation.”

Meanwhile, in repeated statements to the press, Trump has not ruled out the possibility of US military action against the island.