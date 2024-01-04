Doctors trained in Cuba will serve in the Congo

Havana, Cuba.- Congo today has a group of 274 new doctors trained in Cuba, who will join the service after a period of internship in hospitals in the country.

The graduates, mostly general practitioners and technicians, will begin the preparation stage in national health institutions, where they will be able to gain experience before being hired and officially assigned, as reported by the Journal de Brazza portal.

Delphine Edith Emmanuel, Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Technological Innovation, together with Jean Ignace Tendelet, director of the cabinet of the Minister of Health and Population, welcomed the health professionals upon their arrival on December 31.

Emmanuel then assured that the country took all the necessary measures to guarantee their professional integration after eight years of studies in the Caribbean nation.

The graduates are part of a government program through which more than a thousand students traveled to Cuba between 2013 and 2014, with the purpose of studying medicine to make up for the shortage of health personnel in the Congo. The first group returned to the country in 2020.