Melia Hotels in Cuba among the best in the Caribbean

Havana, Cuba.- Four accommodations operated by Meliá Hotels International Cuba obtained the Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best 2022 distinction and are among the best in the Caribbean area, TripAdvisor portal specialized in travel indicated.

According to a statement circulated by Meliá Hotels International, the award is based on the many positive opinions left by users of this website, which only covers one percent of the profiles listed on TripAdvisor.

On this occasion, facilities selected for the excellence of their services were Meliá Habana, Paradisus Varadero, Meliá Varadero, Meliá Las Antillas and Paradisus Río de Oro.

According to the entity, the recognition also includes them in the lists of “The 25 Best”, referring to different product categories.

For this distinction Meliá Cayo Coco, Paradisus Princesa del Mar and Meliá Las Dunas occupied places among the 25 most popular all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean with positions 7, 14 and 17, respectively.

Paradisus Los Cayos ranked 24th among luxury hotels in this area.

Additionally, other hotels operated by Meliá Cuba hold TripAdvisor awards.

Every year, TripAdvisor reveals the set of favorite tourist attractions of travelers, according to the scores compiled on the web.

In this way, facilities that have consistently demonstrated their good work in the field of hospitality are recognized.

For Meliá Cuba, these awards are a source of pride and a new challenge, in order to maintain and improve the positioning of its offers in the largest of the Antilles.